DE0001137669 - XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 12.06.2017-001
12.06.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
12.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
12.06.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT EA4B XEUB DE000EAA05T6 ERSTAB 12.06.2020 AGEN BON EUR Y
CT BD47 XEUB DE0001137669 BUBILL 13.12.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
12.06.2017
