XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 05.01.2017-001
05.01.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
05.01.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
05.01.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT NLB1 XEUB NL0012145825 DTC 31.03.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT NLBL XEUB NL0012145833 DTC 30.06.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
