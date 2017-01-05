XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 05.01.2017-001

Erweiterte Funktionen


05.01.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
05.01.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
05.01.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT NLB1 XEUB NL0012145825 DTC 31.03.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT NLBL XEUB NL0012145833 DTC 30.06.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y


