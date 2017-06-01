Erweiterte Funktionen



IT0005256471 - XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 01.06.2017-001




01.06.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
01.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
01.06.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT I9B2 XEUB IT0005253114 BOTS 30.11.2017 IGOV BON EUR Y
CT I9B1 XEUB IT0005256471 BOTS 30.05.2019 IGOV BON EUR Y


Aktuell
6.859% mit Bio-Aktie - Besser als Whole Foods, Panera Bread und Starbucks!
Die beste und günstigste Bio-Aktie Organic Garage!  
 
Organic Garage Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
6.859% mit Bio-Aktie - Besser als Whole Foods, Panera Bread und Starbucks! Die beste und günstigste Bio-Aktie Organic Garage!

Organic Garage Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...