IT0005256471 - XEUB EUB:New Instruments available on XETRA - 01.06.2017-001
01.06.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day
01.06.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am
01.06.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT I9B2 XEUB IT0005253114 BOTS 30.11.2017 IGOV BON EUR Y
CT I9B1 XEUB IT0005256471 BOTS 30.05.2019 IGOV BON EUR Y
01.06.2017
