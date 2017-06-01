The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day01.06.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am01.06.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT I9B2 XEUB IT0005253114 BOTS 30.11.2017 IGOV BON EUR YCT I9B1 XEUB IT0005256471 BOTS 30.05.2019 IGOV BON EUR Y