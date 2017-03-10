The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on10.03.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am10.03.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT BD39 XEUB DE0001137594 BUBILL 15.03.2017 BILL BON EUR YCT OF9T XEUB FR0123934616 BTF 15.03.2017 EGOV BON EUR YCT BE0R XEUB DE000A1R06R3 LAND BERLIN 15.03.2017 0,625% JUMB BON EUR Y