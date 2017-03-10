Erweiterte Funktionen
0,625% Berlin, Land 13/17 auf. - XEUB EUB:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 10.03.2017-001
10.03.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
10.03.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
10.03.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT BD39 XEUB DE0001137594 BUBILL 15.03.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
CT OF9T XEUB FR0123934616 BTF 15.03.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT BE0R XEUB DE000A1R06R3 LAND BERLIN 15.03.2017 0,625% JUMB BON EUR Y
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,948 €
|99,959 €
|-0,011 €
|-0,01%
|09.03./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1R06R3
|A1R06R
|100,82 €
|99,95 €
