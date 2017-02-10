Erweiterte Funktionen
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
10.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT BD37 XEUB DE0001137578 BUBILL 15.02.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
CT FTA4 XEUB FR0123773592 BTF 15.02.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT NW6D XEUB DE000NRW0D77 LAND NRW 15.02.2017 1,75% JUMB BON EUR Y
