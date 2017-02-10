The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on10.02.2017Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am10.02.2017TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCPCT BD37 XEUB DE0001137578 BUBILL 15.02.2017 BILL BON EUR YCT FTA4 XEUB FR0123773592 BTF 15.02.2017 EGOV BON EUR YCT NW6D XEUB DE000NRW0D77 LAND NRW 15.02.2017 1,75% JUMB BON EUR Y