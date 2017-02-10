Erweiterte Funktionen



1.75% Land Nordrhein Westfal. - XEUB EUB:Deletion of Instruments from XETRA - 10.02.2017-001




10.02.17 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
10.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
10.02.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT BD37 XEUB DE0001137578 BUBILL 15.02.2017 BILL BON EUR Y
CT FTA4 XEUB FR0123773592 BTF 15.02.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
CT NW6D XEUB DE000NRW0D77 LAND NRW 15.02.2017 1,75% JUMB BON EUR Y




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,993 € 100,013 € -0,02 € -0,02% 09.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000NRW0D77 NRW0D7 102,08 € 99,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 99,985 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Düsseldorf 100,01 € -0,02%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 99,993 € -0,02%  09.02.17
München 99,993 € -0,02%  09.02.17
Berlin 99,993 € -0,02%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...