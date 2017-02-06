Erweiterte Funktionen
06.02.17 00:00
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
06.02.2017
TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP
CT ESMP XEUB EU000A1Z97T5 ESMTB 09.02.2017 AGEN BON EUR Y
CT BESG XEUB BE0312739114 BGTB 09.02.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y
06.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
06.02.2017
