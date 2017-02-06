Erweiterte Funktionen



06.02.17 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on
06.02.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am
06.02.2017

TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP

CT ESMP XEUB EU000A1Z97T5 ESMTB 09.02.2017 AGEN BON EUR Y
CT BESG XEUB BE0312739114 BGTB 09.02.2017 EGOV BON EUR Y


