The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 11.12.20201 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 11.12.2020 ISIN Name DE000A1VFZ36 WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Short DE000A1VFZ44 WisdomTree DAX 30 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A1VFZ51 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Short DE000A1VFZ69 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A1ZLZC3 WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Short DE000A1ZLZB5 WisdomTree Bund 10Y 3x Daily Short DE000A133ZS8 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A133ZY6 WisdomTree Nasdaq-100 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A133ZX8 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short DE000A133ZR0 WisdomTree Nasdaq-100 3x Daily Short DE000A18HC82 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A18HC90 WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short DE000A2BGQ21 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A2BGQ13 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged DE000A2BGQ39 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short DE000A2F4V47 WisdomTree Bund 30Y 3x Daily Short DE000A1ZLCP4 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short DE000A133ZW0 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short DE000A1ZK3W9 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A1ZLCQ2 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A1ZK3V1 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short DE000A133ZU4 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged DE000A2GCWM6 WisdomTree Industrial Metals Enhanced DE000A2GCWN4 WisdomTree Energy Enhanced DE000A18HC25 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll DE000A18HC33 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Pre-roll DE000A2BGQ05 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short LU0721553351 UBS-MK.IB.EO