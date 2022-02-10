Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Daimler Truck Holding":
 Aktien      Futures    


Daimler Truck Holding - XETR : Unscheduled Modification of Share Indice effective 11 February 2022




10.02.22 09:59
Xetra Newsboard

For the following instruments the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 11 February 2022: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument Name Short code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new Daimler Truck Holding AG G DTG DE000DTR0CK8 GER0 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55) alstria office REIT-AG AOX DE000A0LD2U1 MDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55) Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes listed will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet investieren in Uran - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,35 € 33,23 € 0,12 € +0,36% 10.02./11:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DTR0CK8 DTR0CK 35,76 € 27,79 €
Werte im Artikel
33,35 plus
+0,36%
18,13 minus
-1,89%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		33,265 € -0,39%  12:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 38,45 $ +2,53%  09.02.22
Düsseldorf 33,375 € +0,39%  10:22
Xetra 33,35 € +0,36%  11:58
Stuttgart 33,335 € +0,18%  11:57
Berlin 33,35 € +0,08%  11:55
Frankfurt 33,355 € -0,04%  11:55
Hannover 33,245 € -0,18%  09:58
Hamburg 33,245 € -0,30%  11:22
München 33,205 € -0,32%  11:25
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 244% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle (ALB:NYSE)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
131 Willkommen bei der Daimler Tr. 09.02.22
3 DaimlerTrucks wie voll Laden? 09.12.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...