Uber Technologies - XETR : Trading schedule Uber Technologies Inc




10.05.19 07:26
Xetra Newsboard

The trading schedule for shares of Uber Technologies Inc (short code: UT8, ISIN: US90353T1007) on Xetra (MIC: XETR) on 10 May 2019 is determined as follows (all times are CEST): Trading schedule Continuous Auction (XETR): Start of pre-trading phase 07:30 Start of call phase Opening Auction 15:30 First price determination after the first price determination on XFRA as of 15:30 earliest. No intraday auction will take place. Start of call phase Closing Auction 17:30 Depending on the time of the first price determination at NYSE, no price determination may take place on XETR on 10 May 2019.

