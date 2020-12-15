XETR : TR166 XETR/XFRA Issues member section upload function

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.12.20 13:47
TR166 XETR and XFRA - Issues member section upload functionality 14th and 15th December 2020 Due to technical issues in the member section upload functionality of short/long codes on the 14.12. until 15.12.2020, 09.30 CET, the business days 11.12. and 14.12.2020 are exempt from the scope of possible sanctioning. Please ensure to re-upload any affected short/long code combinations. The technical issue had been fixed and the upload functionality is available again from this morning 09.30 CET onwards. The upload via SFTP server was not affected at all.

