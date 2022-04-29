Erweiterte Funktionen
Softline - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.04.22 20:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: BAYN, FME, FMEN, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,40 €
|7,40 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.04./19:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2DAN10
|A2DAN1
|13,40 €
|5,65 €
19,44
+0,21%
7,40
0,00%
101,00
0,00%
