Erweiterte Funktionen



AMERICAN INTL GROUP - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




16.11.21 22:34
Xetra Newsboard

8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3

Aktuell
Uran heißester Rohstoff: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
148,39 $ 147,05 $ 1,34 $ +0,91% 16.11./17:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US026874BS54 A1AJPG 151,99 $ 135,86 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 148,39 $ +0,91%  16.11.21
Frankfurt 148,14 $ -0,01%  16.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022 mit massivem Kaufsignal - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...