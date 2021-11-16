Erweiterte Funktionen
AMERICAN INTL GROUP - XETR : TES Service is down: TES in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
16.11.21 22:34
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|148,39 $
|147,05 $
|1,34 $
|+0,91%
|16.11./17:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US026874BS54
|A1AJPG
|151,99 $
|135,86 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.