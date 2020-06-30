XETR : T7 Xetra Trader GUI - Trades View Issue

The T7 Xetra GUI fields for AccBuyQty & AccSellQty potentially show wrong information. Thus, trading participants are recommended to avoid relying upon this information until it is fixed. Moreover, the T7 Xetra GUI window Trades shows two columns named ExeQty, whereby one of them does show executed quantity (correctly) and the other one shows original quantity (i.e. column name is wrong, must be Original Quantity - correct name can be seen with a mouse over the column name). The fixes are planned to be implemented as soon as possible, we will keep you updated. We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused. Should you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact Cash Market Operations at +49-69-211-11400.