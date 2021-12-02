XETR : Short code reports TR160, TR161 and TR166

We experienced technical issues with the short code report processing of TR160 and TR161 of trading day data 01.12.2021. The root cause was identified and fixed. The reports TR160, TR161 and TR166 were delivered delayed at 11:30 CET. For delivery status please check always our webpage (hhttps://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/products-services/ps-technology/service-status). Due to this issue the release of the new error code 25 and adapted error codes 2 (for uploads with valid from 03.01.2022), 17 and 18 will be postponed until further notice. In case of any questions please contact: client.services@deutsche-boerse.com or regulatory.processing@deutsche-boerse.com