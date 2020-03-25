Erweiterte Funktionen
Royal Bank of Scotland - XETR : STRESSED_MARKET_EVENT RYS1
25.03.20 11:32
Resetting Stressed Market State for Product [GB00B7T77214], Instrument [GB00B7T77214]
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,475 €
|1,316 €
|0,159 €
|+12,08%
|25.03./12:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B7T77214
|A1JXTD
|3,17 €
|1,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,429 €
|+11,64%
|11:58
|Xetra
|1,475 €
|+12,08%
|12:33
|Frankfurt
|1,4435 €
|+10,28%
|11:51
|Düsseldorf
|1,4015 €
|+8,56%
|12:00
|Stuttgart
|1,2885 €
|+1,58%
|08:37
|Berlin
|1,2895 €
|+1,18%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|1,301 €
|+0,04%
|08:10
|München
|1,304 €
|0,00%
|08:24
|Hannover
|1,301 €
|-0,23%
|08:09
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,21 $
|-10,37%
|23.03.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
