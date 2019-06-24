Erweiterte Funktionen

DMG Mori - XETR : Partition-IDs of HLAG and GIL




24.06.19
Xetra Newsboard

Das folgende Instrument wird bis auf Weiteres in Partition 55 gehandelt: The following instrument will be traded in Partition 55 until further notice: ISIN Short Code Name DE000HLAG475 HLAG HAPAG-LLOYD AG NA O.N. Das folgende Instrument wird bis auf Weiteres in Partition 56 gehandelt: The following instrument will be traded in partition 56 until further notice: ISIN Short Code Name DE0005878003 GIL DMG MORI AG O.N.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,60 € 43,70 € -0,10 € -0,23% 24.06./14:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005878003 587800 48,35 € 40,90 €
38,60 plus
+2,80%
43,60 minus
-0,23%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,60 € +0,35%  12:01
Stuttgart 43,55 € +0,35%  14:15
Berlin 43,65 € +0,34%  12:11
Düsseldorf 43,55 € +0,11%  13:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 46,9074 $ 29.05.19
Xetra 43,60 € -0,23%  13:41
Hamburg 43,10 € -1,37%  08:09
Hannover 43,10 € -1,37%  08:10
München 43,10 € -1,37%  08:00
Frankfurt 43,60 € -1,58%  12:00
