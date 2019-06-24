Erweiterte Funktionen
DMG Mori - XETR : Partition-IDs of HLAG and GIL
24.06.19 11:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird bis auf Weiteres in Partition 55 gehandelt: The following instrument will be traded in Partition 55 until further notice: ISIN Short Code Name DE000HLAG475 HLAG HAPAG-LLOYD AG NA O.N. Das folgende Instrument wird bis auf Weiteres in Partition 56 gehandelt: The following instrument will be traded in partition 56 until further notice: ISIN Short Code Name DE0005878003 GIL DMG MORI AG O.N.
