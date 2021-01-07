XETR : Part 2: Subscription rights on TUI AG

Schedule for trading on Xetra (MIC: XETR) from the first trading day until the penultimate trading day including Time (CE(S)T)(1) Description 07:30 Start of pre-trading phase (Phase Book) 08:51 Earliest possible start of the call phase with a minimum duration of eleven minutes (Phase OpnA) 09:02 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by Continuous Xetra trading (Phase Cont) 13:15 Earliest possible start of the call phase for the second Xetra auction with a minimum duration of two minutes (Phase IntA) 13:17 Earliest point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by Continuous Xetra trading (Phase Cont) 17:30 Earliest possible start of the call phase for the third Xetra auction with a minimum duration of five minutes (Phase ClsA) 17:35 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by trade-at-close period until 17:45 if applicable 17:45 Post-Trading (Phase Book) 20:30 End of trading. On the penultimate trading day, deletion of the entire order book Schedule for trading on Xetra (MIC: XETR) on the last trading day Time (CE(S)T)(1) Description 07:31 Start of pre-trading phase (Phase Book) 08:51 Earliest possible start of the call phase with a minimum duration of eleven minutes (Phase OpnA) 09:02 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by Continuous Xetra trading (Phase Cont) 11:45 Earliest possible start of call phase for the closing auction with a minimum duration of five minutes (Phase ClsA) 11:50 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by trade-at-close period until 12:00, if applicable 12:00 Post-Trading (Phase Book) (1) The actual changes of trading phases in the T7 trading system are decisive.