Erweiterte Funktionen


XETR : Part 2: Subscription rights on TUI AG




07.01.21 14:12
Xetra Newsboard

Schedule for trading on Xetra (MIC: XETR) from the first trading day until the penultimate trading day including Time (CE(S)T)(1) Description 07:30 Start of pre-trading phase (Phase Book) 08:51 Earliest possible start of the call phase with a minimum duration of eleven minutes (Phase OpnA) 09:02 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by Continuous Xetra trading (Phase Cont) 13:15 Earliest possible start of the call phase for the second Xetra auction with a minimum duration of two minutes (Phase IntA) 13:17 Earliest point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by Continuous Xetra trading (Phase Cont) 17:30 Earliest possible start of the call phase for the third Xetra auction with a minimum duration of five minutes (Phase ClsA) 17:35 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by trade-at-close period until 17:45 if applicable 17:45 Post-Trading (Phase Book) 20:30 End of trading. On the penultimate trading day, deletion of the entire order book Schedule for trading on Xetra (MIC: XETR) on the last trading day Time (CE(S)T)(1) Description 07:31 Start of pre-trading phase (Phase Book) 08:51 Earliest possible start of the call phase with a minimum duration of eleven minutes (Phase OpnA) 09:02 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by Continuous Xetra trading (Phase Cont) 11:45 Earliest possible start of call phase for the closing auction with a minimum duration of five minutes (Phase ClsA) 11:50 Earliest possible point in time for Xetra price determination, followed by trade-at-close period until 12:00, if applicable 12:00 Post-Trading (Phase Book) (1) The actual changes of trading phases in the T7 trading system are decisive.

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock meldet 3.877% sensationelles Umsatzwachstum
216% Bitcoin Hot Stock nach 776% mit Bitcoin (BTC-USD) und 1.180% mit Ethereum (ETH-USD)


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock startet Bitcoin Mining - Massives Kaufsignal nach 1.805% mit Galaxy Digital (GLXY) und 3.233% mit Hive Blockchain (HIVE)

Link Global Technologies Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:05 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : 1WZ1: Aussetzung/Suspension
15:56 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_ [...]
15:03 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : EA1: Wiederaufnahme/Resumption
14:57 , Xetra Newsboard
XETR : DUL: Aussetzung/Suspension
14:56 , Xetra Newsboard
XFRA : DUL: Aussetzung/Suspension
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...