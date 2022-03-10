Erweiterte Funktionen
SACGASCO LTD - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 54 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
10.03.22 22:30
Xetra Newsboard
9 products affected: CON, DBK, MBG, PUM, QIA, RWE, SIE, VNA, ZAL
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0215 $
|0,0215 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SGC8
|A143KL
|0,025 $
|0,011 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0163 €
|-
|08:29
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0215 $
|0,00%
|08.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.