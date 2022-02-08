Erweiterte Funktionen
3,25% CorporaciÃ³n Andina de. - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.02.22 22:30
Xetra Newsboard
8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 $
|100,01 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,01%
|08.02./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US219868CB02
|A2RXTB
|102,57 $
|99,95 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
