Erweiterte Funktionen



1,125% Publicis Groupe 14/21 . - XETR : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 52 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




27.12.21 22:30
Xetra Newsboard

8 products affected: BAYN, FME, HEI, MRK, SAP, SY1, VOW, VOW3

Aktuell
Kernenergie besiegt Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,005 € 100,01 € -0,005 € 0,00% 13.12./13:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0012384634 A1ZTXB 101,08 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,00 € 0,00%  13.12.21
Berlin 100,005 € 0,00%  13.12.21
München 99,997 € -0,01%  13.12.21
Stuttgart 99,997 € -0,01%  13.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...