Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vonovia":
Vonovia - XETR : MARKET_SUPERVISION_HALT VNA
01.07.20 09:09
Xetra Newsboard
Market Supervision changed product state to HALT. Product ID [52408](DE000A1ML7J1)
Finanztrends Video zu Vonovia
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,58 €
|54,58 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.07./10:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1ML7J1
|A1ML7J
|56,38 €
|36,71 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,82 €
|-2,61%
|10:58
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|61,15 $
|+0,25%
|30.06.20
|Xetra
|54,58 €
|0,00%
|30.06.20
|Hannover
|54,00 €
|-1,46%
|10:41
|Frankfurt
|53,70 €
|-1,76%
|10:48
|Hamburg
|53,56 €
|-1,94%
|10:21
|München
|53,20 €
|-1,99%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|53,40 €
|-2,13%
|08:12
|Stuttgart
|53,80 €
|-2,47%
|10:50
|Berlin
|53,38 €
|-2,48%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1352
|Vonovia Aktie
|17.06.20
|122
|D Wohnen vs Vonovia vs Ente.
|04.06.20
|374
|Verschmelzung: Annington/Gagf.
|19.01.17
|166
|1. Deutsche Annington Immobil.
|23.09.15
|Löschung
|20.09.15