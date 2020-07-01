Erweiterte Funktionen
Continental - XETR : MARKET_SUPERVISION_HALT CON
01.07.20 09:09
Xetra Newsboard
Market Supervision changed product state to HALT. Product ID [52840](DE0005439004)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|85,00 €
|87,16 €
|-2,16 €
|-2,48%
|01.07./10:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|133,76 €
|51,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|86,08 €
|-1,96%
|10:41
|München
|87,06 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|86,58 €
|-0,02%
|10:33
|Hamburg
|86,88 €
|-0,18%
|08:24
|Berlin
|86,82 €
|-0,46%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|97,50 $
|-0,58%
|30.06.20
|Hannover
|86,60 €
|-0,67%
|10:34
|Düsseldorf
|86,20 €
|-1,40%
|10:25
|Stuttgart
|86,08 €
|-1,58%
|10:45
|Xetra
|85,00 €
|-2,48%
|09:00
= Realtime
