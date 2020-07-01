Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Continental":
Continental - XETR : MARKET_RESET CON
01.07.20 10:45
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [52840](DE0005439004) Product State: HALT Last msg key: 15935556509342478065
Finanztrends Video zu Continental
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,88 €
|87,16 €
|-2,28 €
|-2,62%
|01.07./13:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|133,76 €
|51,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|85,14 €
|-3,03%
|14:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|97,50 $
|-0,58%
|30.06.20
|Frankfurt
|85,52 €
|-1,25%
|12:15
|Düsseldorf
|86,20 €
|-1,40%
|10:25
|München
|85,28 €
|-2,04%
|12:26
|Berlin
|85,22 €
|-2,29%
|13:19
|Hamburg
|84,84 €
|-2,53%
|13:43
|Xetra
|84,88 €
|-2,62%
|13:46
|Hannover
|84,82 €
|-2,71%
|12:01
|Stuttgart
|84,94 €
|-2,88%
|13:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2822
|Continental
|29.06.20
|270
|Continental wann sehen wir den.
|26.06.20
|8
|Continental AG Pleite wegen C.
|10.04.20
|2
|Was passiert um 10:00 mit de.
|25.11.19
|337
|Continental - Kursziele
|11.12.18