Continental - XETR : MARKET_RESET CON
12.12.19 22:05
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [52840](DE0005439004) Product State: END_OF_DAY Last msg key: 15761032986646255271
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|118,82 €
|117,04 €
|1,78 €
|+1,52%
|12.12./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|157,40 €
|103,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|119,50 €
|+2,43%
|21:50
|Berlin
|118,80 €
|+3,38%
|19:19
|Frankfurt
|119,22 €
|+2,26%
|17:13
|Stuttgart
|119,20 €
|+2,16%
|21:55
|Düsseldorf
|119,22 €
|+2,09%
|17:15
|München
|118,80 €
|+1,76%
|19:18
|Xetra
|118,82 €
|+1,52%
|17:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|130,50 $
|+1,16%
|15:38
|Hamburg
|117,66 €
|+0,84%
|12:10
|Hannover
|117,24 €
|+0,45%
|15:00
= Realtime
