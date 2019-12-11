Erweiterte Funktionen
Continental - XETR : MARKET_RESET CON
11.12.19 22:06
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [52840](DE0005439004) Product State: END_OF_DAY Last msg key: 15760172366219727781
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|117,04 €
|115,26 €
|1,78 €
|+1,54%
|11.12./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|157,40 €
|103,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,66 €
|+1,27%
|11.12.19
|Hamburg
|116,68 €
|+2,98%
|11.12.19
|Hannover
|116,72 €
|+2,26%
|11.12.19
|München
|116,74 €
|+1,65%
|11.12.19
|Frankfurt
|116,58 €
|+1,55%
|11.12.19
|Xetra
|117,04 €
|+1,54%
|11.12.19
|Stuttgart
|116,68 €
|+1,50%
|11.12.19
|Düsseldorf
|116,78 €
|+1,39%
|11.12.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|129,50 $
|+0,22%
|11.12.19
|Berlin
|114,92 €
|-0,88%
|11.12.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
