Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Continental":
Continental - XETR : MARKET_RESET CON
10.12.19 22:18
Xetra Newsboard
Market Reset. Product ID: [52840](DE0005439004) Product State: END_OF_DAY Last msg key: 15759300233263513821
Finanztrends Video zu Continental
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,26 €
|116,58 €
|-1,32 €
|-1,13%
|10.12./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|157,40 €
|103,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|115,20 €
|-0,76%
|21:57
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|129,00 $
|0,00%
|06.12.19
|Stuttgart
|114,96 €
|-0,98%
|21:55
|Xetra
|115,26 €
|-1,13%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|115,18 €
|-1,27%
|17:15
|Berlin
|115,94 €
|-1,31%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|114,80 €
|-1,68%
|16:52
|München
|114,84 €
|-2,26%
|16:28
|Hannover
|114,14 €
|-2,81%
|10:12
|Hamburg
|113,30 €
|-3,49%
|12:06
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2733
|Continental
|30.11.19
|2
|Was passiert um 10:00 mit de.
|25.11.19
|337
|Continental - Kursziele
|11.12.18
|Winterreifen Investment
|06.10.18
|22
|Dringend continental Aktie
|28.09.18