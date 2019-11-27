Erweiterte Funktionen
Continental - XETR : MARKET_RESET CON
27.11.19 22:35
Market Reset. Product ID: [52840](DE0005439004) Product State: HALT Last msg key: 15748072238526337881
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,26 €
|122,40 €
|-1,14 €
|-0,93%
|27.11./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005439004
|543900
|157,40 €
|103,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|122,28 €
|-0,54%
|27.11.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|134,75 $
|+1,32%
|26.11.19
|Hannover
|122,56 €
|-0,34%
|27.11.19
|Frankfurt
|122,08 €
|-0,51%
|27.11.19
|Hamburg
|122,00 €
|-0,64%
|27.11.19
|München
|121,90 €
|-0,70%
|27.11.19
|Stuttgart
|121,74 €
|-0,77%
|27.11.19
|Xetra
|121,26 €
|-0,93%
|27.11.19
|Berlin
|122,20 €
|-1,07%
|27.11.19
|Düsseldorf
|121,22 €
|-1,33%
|27.11.19
