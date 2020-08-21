Erweiterte Funktionen

Hornbach Baumarkt - XETR : Index Change effective August 24, 2020




21.08.20 09:50
Xetra Newsboard

Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices. Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 24 August 2020: Trading model: Continuous Trading Instrument Mnemmic ISIN PAG (old) PAG (new) Partition ID (old) Partition ID (new) Wirecard AG WDI DE0007472060 DAX1 GER0 50 56 Delivery Hero SE NA O.N. DHER DE000A2E4K43 MDX1 DAX1 58 50 Aixtron SE NA O.N. AIXA DE000A0WMPJ6 SDX1 MDX1 55 58 Hornbach Baumarkt AG o.N. HBM DE0006084403 GER0 SDX1 56 55 PLEASE NOTE: As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partition ID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partition ID as other instruments in the SDAX index. Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline on 0049-69-211 11400.

