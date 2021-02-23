Erweiterte Funktionen
LION E-Mobility - XETR : ISIN Change
23.02.21 17:40
Xetra Newsboard
Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CH0132594711 LION E-Mobility AG 23.02.2021 CH0560888270 LION E-Mobility AG 24.02.2021 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,62 €
|5,70 €
|-0,08 €
|-1,40%
|23.02./18:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0132594711
|A1JG3H
|6,90 €
|1,49 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
