Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Boost WTI Oil 2x Short Daily ETP":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Boost WTI Oil 2x Short Daily . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION ENERGY_ETC




17.09.19 12:35
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [2506308] (2OIS - DE000A2BGQY5) suspended

Aktuell
614% Pot Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal - Produktion auf 2,6 Mio. Quadratfuß
150 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 213 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,994 € 24,666 € -1,672 € -6,78% 17.09./12:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2BGQY5 A2BGQY 54,52 € 21,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 24,13 € 0,00%  16.09.19
Xetra 22,994 € -6,78%  09:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock übernimmt 30% von Mushroom IPO Kandidat. 1.471% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...