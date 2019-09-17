Erweiterte Funktionen
Boost WTI Oil 2x Short Daily . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION ENERGY_ETC
17.09.19 12:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [2506308] (2OIS - DE000A2BGQY5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,994 €
|24,666 €
|-1,672 €
|-6,78%
|17.09./12:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2BGQY5
|A2BGQY
|54,52 €
|21,67 €
