23.03.20 01:44
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2020;Das Instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2020 The instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,7875 €
|3,689 €
|0,0985 €
|+2,67%
|20.03./18:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BD5FCF91
|A2JHMP
|6,27 €
|3,51 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
