Erweiterte Funktionen
SPDR FTSE UK All Share UC. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ZPRD
23.09.19 01:50
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.09.2019;Das Instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.09.2019 The instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.09.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,757 €
|5,697 €
|0,06 €
|+1,05%
|20.09./18:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BD5FCF91
|A2JHMP
|5,84 €
|4,45 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.