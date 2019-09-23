Erweiterte Funktionen



23.09.19 01:50
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.09.2019;Das Instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.09.2019 The instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.09.2019

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,757 € 5,697 € 0,06 € +1,05% 20.09./18:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BD5FCF91 A2JHMP 5,84 € 4,45 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 5,757 € +1,05%  20.09.19
Xetra 5,057 £ -0,24%  20.09.19
  = Realtime
