DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.09.2019;Das Instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.09.2019 The instrument ZPRD IE00BD5FCF91 SPDR FTSE UK ALL SHARE ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.09.2019