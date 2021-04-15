Erweiterte Funktionen



15.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2021 The instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,773 € 96,7709 € 0,0021 € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0444605728 ETF501 98,09 € 96,77 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		96,773 € 0,00%  13.04.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,599 € 22.03.21
Düsseldorf 96,56 € 0,00%  12.04.21
Frankfurt 96,76 € 0,00%  09.04.21
München 96,816 € 0,00%  09.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 96,405 € -0,16%  12.04.21
Berlin 96,52 € -0,19%  09.04.21
Hamburg 96,52 € -0,28%  09.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
