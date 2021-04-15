CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.04.2021 The instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021