Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor iBoxx Liquid Sovereigns . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT X501




14.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.04.2021 The instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021

Aktuell
Graphit für Elektroauto-Batterien mit 380 Mio. $ Umsatzpotential
297% Graphite Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Volkswagen ($VWAGY)

Gratomic Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
96,56 € 96,56 € -   € 0,00% 12.04./08:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0444605728 ETF501 99,22 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		96,7709 € -0,01%  12.04.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,599 € 22.03.21
Düsseldorf 96,56 € 0,00%  12.04.21
Frankfurt 96,76 € 0,00%  09.04.21
München 96,816 € 0,00%  09.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 96,405 € -0,16%  12.04.21
Berlin 96,52 € -0,19%  09.04.21
Hamburg 96,52 € -0,28%  09.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kupfer Aktientip meldet Riesendeal - 436% Copper Hot Stock. Nahe 144 Mio. To Lagerstätte von BHP Group ($BHP) und Rio Tinto Group ($RIO)

Pampa Metals Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...