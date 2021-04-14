Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor iBoxx Liquid Sovereigns . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT X501
14.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.04.2021 The instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,56 €
|96,56 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.04./08:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0444605728
|ETF501
|99,22 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,7709 €
|-0,01%
|12.04.21
|
|96,599 €
|-
|22.03.21
|Düsseldorf
|96,56 €
|0,00%
|12.04.21
|Frankfurt
|96,76 €
|0,00%
|09.04.21
|München
|96,816 €
|0,00%
|09.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|96,405 €
|-0,16%
|12.04.21
|Berlin
|96,52 €
|-0,19%
|09.04.21
|Hamburg
|96,52 €
|-0,28%
|09.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.