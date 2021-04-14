CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.04.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.04.2021 The instrument X501 LU0444605728 LYXOR LIQ SOV 3M-1 ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.04.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 15.04.2021