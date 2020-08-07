Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF":

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.08.2020;Das Instrument WTEU DE000A14ND12 WISDOMTREE US EQ.INC.DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2020 The instrument WTEU DE000A14ND12 WISDOMTREE US EQ.INC.DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2020