Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF":
WisdomTree Europe Equity Inco. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEE
07.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.08.2020;Das Instrument WTEE DE000A14ND38 WISDOMTREE EUR.EQ.INC.DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2020 The instrument WTEE DE000A14ND38 WISDOMTREE EUR.EQ.INC.DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,9912 €
|9,9369 €
|0,0543 €
|+0,55%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14ND38
|A14ND3
|13,21 €
|7,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,873 €
|0,00%
|06.08.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|9,9912 €
|+0,55%
|05.08.20
|München
|9,95 €
|+0,10%
|06.08.20
|Xetra
|9,88 €
|0,00%
|06.08.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,899 €
|-0,46%
|06.08.20
|Düsseldorf
|9,872 €
|-0,84%
|06.08.20
|Frankfurt
|9,874 €
|-0,85%
|06.08.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.