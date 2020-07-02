Erweiterte Funktionen



WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEC




02.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.07.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.07.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.07.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,97 € 12,97 € -   € 0,00% 02.07./08:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A14ND20 A14ND2 17,63 € 10,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,97 € 0,00%  30.06.20
Fondsgesellschaft 14,8252 $ +1,15%  30.06.20
München 13,07 € +0,62%  01.07.20
Düsseldorf 12,97 € 0,00%  01.07.20
Frankfurt 12,948 € 0,00%  01.07.20
Xetra 12,962 € 0,00%  01.07.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 12,87 € -1,94%  01.07.20
  = Realtime
