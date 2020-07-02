Erweiterte Funktionen
WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEC
02.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.07.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.07.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.07.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,97 €
|12,97 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.07./08:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14ND20
|A14ND2
|17,63 €
|10,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,97 €
|0,00%
|30.06.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|14,8252 $
|+1,15%
|30.06.20
|München
|13,07 €
|+0,62%
|01.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|12,97 €
|0,00%
|01.07.20
|Frankfurt
|12,948 €
|0,00%
|01.07.20
|Xetra
|12,962 €
|0,00%
|01.07.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|12,87 €
|-1,94%
|01.07.20
