WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEC
01.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.07.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.07.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,118 €
|13,118 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.07./09:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14ND20
|A14ND2
|18,01 €
|10,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,97 €
|0,00%
|30.06.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|14,6565 $
|+3,44%
|29.06.20
|Frankfurt
|13,056 €
|0,00%
|30.06.20
|München
|12,99 €
|0,00%
|30.06.20
|Xetra
|13,118 €
|0,00%
|30.06.20
|Düsseldorf
|13,02 €
|-0,29%
|08:20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|13,052 €
|-0,55%
|08:48
