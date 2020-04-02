Erweiterte Funktionen
WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEC
02.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.04.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.04.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.04.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,7366 $
|12,7421 $
|-0,0055 $
|-0,04%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14ND20
|A14ND2
|19,99 $
|11,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,95 €
|0,00%
|01.04.20
|Frankfurt
|10,79 €
|0,00%
|01.04.20
|Xetra
|11,058 €
|0,00%
|01.04.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|12,7366 $
|-0,04%
|31.03.20
|Düsseldorf
|10,87 €
|-3,58%
|01.04.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|10,782 €
|-3,59%
|01.04.20
|München
|10,79 €
|-6,74%
|01.04.20
