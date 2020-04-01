Erweiterte Funktionen



01.04.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.04.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.04.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.04.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,7421 $ 12,4977 $ 0,2444 $ +1,96% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A14ND20 A14ND2 20,24 $ 11,21 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,61 € 0,00%  31.03.20
München 11,57 € +4,23%  31.03.20
Fondsgesellschaft 12,7421 $ +1,96%  30.03.20
Frankfurt 11,34 € +0,02%  31.03.20
Xetra 11,61 € 0,00%  31.03.20
Düsseldorf 11,274 € -0,65%  31.03.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 11,184 € -1,62%  31.03.20
  = Realtime
