Erweiterte Funktionen
WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEC
01.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.04.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.04.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.04.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,7421 $
|12,4977 $
|0,2444 $
|+1,96%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14ND20
|A14ND2
|20,24 $
|11,21 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,61 €
|0,00%
|31.03.20
|München
|11,57 €
|+4,23%
|31.03.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|12,7421 $
|+1,96%
|30.03.20
|Frankfurt
|11,34 €
|+0,02%
|31.03.20
|Xetra
|11,61 €
|0,00%
|31.03.20
|Düsseldorf
|11,274 €
|-0,65%
|31.03.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|11,184 €
|-1,62%
|31.03.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.