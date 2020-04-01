DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.04.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.04.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.04.2020