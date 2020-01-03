Erweiterte Funktionen
WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTEC
03.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.01.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.01.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.01.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,038 €
|18,038 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.01./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A14ND20
|A14ND2
|18,19 €
|15,84 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,038 €
|0,00%
|30.12.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|20,2452 $
|+0,45%
|31.12.19
|Frankfurt
|17,906 €
|0,00%
|02.01.20
|Xetra
|17,908 €
|0,00%
|02.01.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|17,77 €
|-0,86%
|08:30
|München
|17,75 €
|-1,11%
|08:22
|Düsseldorf
|17,756 €
|-2,22%
|08:20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.