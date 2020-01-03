Erweiterte Funktionen



03.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.01.2020;Das Instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.01.2020 The instrument WTEC DE000A14ND20 WISDOMTREE US SC.DIV.DZ ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.01.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,038 € 18,038 € -   € 0,00% 03.01./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A14ND20 A14ND2 18,19 € 15,84 €
Tradegate (RT) 		18,038 € 0,00%  30.12.19
Fondsgesellschaft 20,2452 $ +0,45%  31.12.19
Frankfurt 17,906 € 0,00%  02.01.20
Xetra 17,908 € 0,00%  02.01.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 17,77 € -0,86%  08:30
München 17,75 € -1,11%  08:22
Düsseldorf 17,756 € -2,22%  08:20
