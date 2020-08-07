Erweiterte Funktionen

WisdomTree EUR Government . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WTDR




07.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 10.08.2020;Das Instrument WTDR DE000A2JLJE5 WISDOMTR.EO GOV.BD EO DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.08.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.08.2020 The instrument WTDR DE000A2JLJE5 WISDOMTR.EO GOV.BD EO DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.08.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 10.08.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,7869 € 55,9507 € -0,1638 € -0,29% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2JLJE5 A2JLJE 55,95 € 51,93 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 55,49 € 0,00%  05.08.20
Xetra 55,982 € 0,00%  06.08.20
Stuttgart 55,42 € -0,16%  06.08.20
Frankfurt 55,586 € -0,27%  06.08.20
Fondsgesellschaft 55,7869 € -0,29%  05.08.20
  = Realtime
