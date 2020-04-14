Erweiterte Funktionen
Vestas Wind ADR - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT VWSA
14.04.20 01:21
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.04.2020;Das Instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2020 The instrument VWSA US9254581013 VESTAS WIND ADR 1/3/DK 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,51 $
|28,565 $
|-0,055 $
|-0,19%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9254581013
|A0MRJJ
|35,57 $
|22,50 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2014
|Vestas -alles andere als flügell.
|15.03.20
|90
|Vestas Wind das neue buran-K.
|23.10.17