UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UIMZ
29.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UIMZ LU1215452928 UBS-ETF-FA.MS.EMU PV EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2021 The instrument UIMZ LU1215452928 UBS-ETF-FA.MS.EMU PV EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,048 €
|16,282 €
|-0,234 €
|-1,44%
|29.01./08:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1215452928
|A14XG8
|17,00 €
|9,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,36 €
|-1,51%
|27.01.21
|
|16,048 €
|-1,44%
|28.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|16,43 €
|+1,11%
|28.01.21
|Xetra
|16,47 €
|+0,57%
|28.01.21
|Frankfurt
|16,482 €
|+0,56%
|28.01.21
|Berlin
|16,49 €
|+0,35%
|28.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|16,244 €
|-2,34%
|28.01.21
