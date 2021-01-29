Erweiterte Funktionen



29.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UIMZ LU1215452928 UBS-ETF-FA.MS.EMU PV EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2021 The instrument UIMZ LU1215452928 UBS-ETF-FA.MS.EMU PV EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,048 € 16,282 € -0,234 € -1,44% 29.01./08:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1215452928 A14XG8 17,00 € 9,92 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		16,36 € -1,51%  27.01.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,048 € -1,44%  28.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 16,43 € +1,11%  28.01.21
Xetra 16,47 € +0,57%  28.01.21
Frankfurt 16,482 € +0,56%  28.01.21
Berlin 16,49 € +0,35%  28.01.21
Düsseldorf 16,244 € -2,34%  28.01.21
  = Realtime
