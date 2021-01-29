Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF MSCI Europe & Midd. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UIMR
29.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2021:Das Instrument UIMR LU0629460675 UBS E.-MSCI EMU S.R.EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2021 The instrument UIMR LU0629460675 UBS E.-MSCI EMU S.R.EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,30 €
|102,00 €
|-0,70 €
|-0,69%
|29.01./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0629460675
|A1JA1T
|106,11 €
|64,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,10 €
|-1,22%
|27.01.21
|
|101,30 €
|-0,69%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|101,96 €
|+0,73%
|28.01.21
|Frankfurt
|101,88 €
|+0,69%
|28.01.21
|Berlin
|101,80 €
|+0,53%
|28.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,54 €
|+0,53%
|28.01.21
|Xetra
|101,62 €
|+0,40%
|28.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
