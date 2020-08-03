DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UIMC LU1484799769 UBS-BBMSCIEALCSUETF ADEO ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2020 The instrument UIMC LU1484799769 UBS-BBMSCIEALCSUETF ADEO ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020