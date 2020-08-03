Erweiterte Funktionen



03.08.20 01:20
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UIMC LU1484799769 UBS-BBMSCIEALCSUETF ADEO ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2020 The instrument UIMC LU1484799769 UBS-BBMSCIEALCSUETF ADEO ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,5766 € 14,5582 € 0,0184 € +0,13% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1484799769 A2AQ6D 14,79 € 13,27 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,6035 € +0,12%  31.07.20
Fondsgesellschaft 14,5766 € +0,13%  30.07.20
Düsseldorf 14,57 € -0,07%  31.07.20
Berlin 14,59 € -0,07%  31.07.20
Frankfurt 14,558 € -0,08%  31.07.20
Xetra 14,5855 € -0,08%  31.07.20
Stuttgart 14,52 € -0,36%  31.07.20
  = Realtime
