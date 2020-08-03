Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UIMC
03.08.20 01:20
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UIMC LU1484799769 UBS-BBMSCIEALCSUETF ADEO ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2020 The instrument UIMC LU1484799769 UBS-BBMSCIEALCSUETF ADEO ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,5766 €
|14,5582 €
|0,0184 €
|+0,13%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1484799769
|A2AQ6D
|14,79 €
|13,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,6035 €
|+0,12%
|31.07.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|14,5766 €
|+0,13%
|30.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|14,57 €
|-0,07%
|31.07.20
|Berlin
|14,59 €
|-0,07%
|31.07.20
|Frankfurt
|14,558 €
|-0,08%
|31.07.20
|Xetra
|14,5855 €
|-0,08%
|31.07.20
|Stuttgart
|14,52 €
|-0,36%
|31.07.20
