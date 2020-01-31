DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM8 LU1215455947 UBS-ETF-F.M.EMU TSY EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM8 LU1215455947 UBS-ETF-F.M.EMU TSY EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020