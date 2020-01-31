Erweiterte Funktionen



31.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM8 LU1215455947 UBS-ETF-F.M.EMU TSY EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM8 LU1215455947 UBS-ETF-F.M.EMU TSY EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,6003 € 16,5765 € 0,0238 € +0,14% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1215455947 A14XHE 16,85 € 14,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Fondsgesellschaft 16,6003 € +0,14%  29.01.20
Xetra 16,502 € 0,00%  30.01.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 16,582 € -0,05%  30.01.20
Frankfurt 16,422 € -0,93%  30.01.20
Düsseldorf 16,43 € -1,06%  30.01.20
  = Realtime
