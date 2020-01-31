Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM8 LU1215455947 UBS-ETF-F.M.EMU TSY EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM8 LU1215455947 UBS-ETF-F.M.EMU TSY EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,6003 €
|16,5765 €
|0,0238 €
|+0,14%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1215455947
|A14XHE
|16,85 €
|14,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Fondsgesellschaft
|16,6003 €
|+0,14%
|29.01.20
|Xetra
|16,502 €
|0,00%
|30.01.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|16,582 €
|-0,05%
|30.01.20
|Frankfurt
|16,422 €
|-0,93%
|30.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|16,43 €
|-1,06%
|30.01.20
