UBS ETF - MSCI EMU UCITS . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UIM4
03.08.20 01:20
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.08.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,0833 €
|116,134 €
|-3,0507 €
|-2,63%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0147308422
|633611
|134,83 €
|83,53 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,44 €
|+3,93%
|27.07.20
|Berlin
|112,38 €
|-0,44%
|31.07.20
|Frankfurt
|112,48 €
|-1,14%
|31.07.20
|Xetra
|111,80 €
|-1,31%
|31.07.20
|München
|112,42 €
|-1,42%
|31.07.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|111,62 €
|-1,95%
|31.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|111,28 €
|-2,15%
|31.07.20
|Hamburg
|113,22 €
|-2,61%
|31.07.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|113,0833 €
|-2,63%
|30.07.20
= Realtime
