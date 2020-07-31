Erweiterte Funktionen



31.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.08.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,72 € 113,72 € -   € 0,00% 31.07./08:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0147308422 633611 134,78 € 79,63 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		116,44 € 0,00%  27.07.20
Fondsgesellschaft 116,134 € +0,03%  29.07.20
Düsseldorf 113,72 € 0,00%  30.07.20
Frankfurt 113,78 € 0,00%  30.07.20
Hamburg 116,26 € 0,00%  30.07.20
München 114,04 € 0,00%  30.07.20
Xetra 113,28 € 0,00%  30.07.20
Berlin 112,88 € 0,00%  30.07.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 112,68 € -1,11%  08:01
  = Realtime
