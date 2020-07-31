Erweiterte Funktionen
31.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.08.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.08.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.08.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|113,72 €
|113,72 €
|- €
|0,00%
|31.07./08:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0147308422
|633611
|134,78 €
|79,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,44 €
|0,00%
|27.07.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|116,134 €
|+0,03%
|29.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|113,72 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Frankfurt
|113,78 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Hamburg
|116,26 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|München
|114,04 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Xetra
|113,28 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Berlin
|112,88 €
|0,00%
|30.07.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|112,68 €
|-1,11%
|08:01
