DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020