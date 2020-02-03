Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.20 01:32
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
129,1861 € 130,633 € -1,4469 € -1,11% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0147308422 633611 132,56 € 108,43 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		129,80 € 0,00%  28.01.20
Hamburg 129,44 € +0,14%  31.01.20
München 127,88 € -0,88%  31.01.20
Fondsgesellschaft 129,1861 € -1,11%  30.01.20
Xetra 127,68 € -1,24%  31.01.20
Berlin 127,84 € -1,25%  31.01.20
Düsseldorf 127,06 € -1,58%  31.01.20
Frankfurt 126,94 € -1,63%  31.01.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 127,04 € -2,23%  31.01.20
