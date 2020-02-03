Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU UCITS . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT UIM4
03.02.20 01:32
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.02.2020;Das Instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.02.2020 The instrument UIM4 LU0147308422 UBS-ETF-MSCI EMU EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.02.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|129,1861 €
|130,633 €
|-1,4469 €
|-1,11%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0147308422
|633611
|132,56 €
|108,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|129,80 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Hamburg
|129,44 €
|+0,14%
|31.01.20
|München
|127,88 €
|-0,88%
|31.01.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|129,1861 €
|-1,11%
|30.01.20
|Xetra
|127,68 €
|-1,24%
|31.01.20
|Berlin
|127,84 €
|-1,25%
|31.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|127,06 €
|-1,58%
|31.01.20
|Frankfurt
|126,94 €
|-1,63%
|31.01.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|127,04 €
|-2,23%
|31.01.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.